BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotia increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.82 on Monday, hitting C$182.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 676,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$126.11 and a 12-month high of C$185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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