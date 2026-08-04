BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.65.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $255.27 and a 12-month high of $410.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $379.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.11. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott reported adjusted diluted EPS of $3.19 , ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 analyst consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Marriott reported adjusted diluted EPS of , ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 analyst consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $11.64–$11.81 , above the prior range and broadly above consensus expectations. It also increased its annual room-revenue growth outlook, supported by higher hotel prices, fee growth and continued room expansion.

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , above the prior range and broadly above consensus expectations. It also increased its annual room-revenue growth outlook, supported by higher hotel prices, fee growth and continued room expansion. Positive Sentiment: Marriott added approximately 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, grew net rooms 4.5% year over year and reached a record development pipeline of about 629,000 rooms. The company also repurchased $1.1 billion of stock in the quarter. Quarterly Results Release

Marriott added approximately 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, grew net rooms 4.5% year over year and reached a record development pipeline of about 629,000 rooms. The company also repurchased $1.1 billion of stock in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Marriott began rolling out Ask Bonvoy , an AI-powered conversational search tool on Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app, intended to improve customer engagement and drive more direct bookings. Marriott Adds AI-Powered Conversational Search Tool

Marriott began rolling out , an AI-powered conversational search tool on Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app, intended to improve customer engagement and drive more direct bookings. Negative Sentiment: International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5%, with the Middle East conflict significantly weighing on travel demand and sales. The weakness overshadowed stronger U.S. performance and raised concerns about the pace of global recovery. Marriott Says Middle East Conflict Weighed on 2Q Sales

International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5%, with the Middle East conflict significantly weighing on travel demand and sales. The weakness overshadowed stronger U.S. performance and raised concerns about the pace of global recovery. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.74–$2.82 fell short of the approximately $2.88 consensus estimate, suggesting near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than investors expected. Marriott’s strong results and valuation had already set a high bar.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of fell short of the approximately $2.88 consensus estimate, suggesting near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than investors expected. Marriott’s strong results and valuation had already set a high bar. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenue growth and international demand were viewed as insufficient to support the stock’s premium valuation. Ongoing insider selling and uncertainty surrounding the renegotiation of Marriott’s U.S. co-branded credit-card arrangements add further investor caution.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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