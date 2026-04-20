BMO Capital Markets Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $94.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the building manufacturing company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.57.

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Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 175,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,802. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $69.34 and a 12-month high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,330,177.46. The trade was a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,604.40. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,844,196 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,139 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,524 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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