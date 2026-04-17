Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

BMO Capital Markets Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $120.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Thor Industries logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Thor Industries to $120 (from $125) but kept an outperform rating, implying about a 44.93% upside from the prior close.
  • Thor beat quarterly estimates with $0.34 EPS (vs. $0.03 expected) and $2.13B revenue, and set FY2026 guidance of 3.750–4.250 EPS while analysts forecast roughly 4.64 EPS.
  • Overall analyst sentiment is more cautious—consensus is a Hold with an average price target of $105.60—as the stock trades near $82.80 and the company has a market cap of $4.36B.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the RV manufacturer's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 37,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Thor Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Thor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thor Industries wasn't on the list.

While Thor Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines