BMO Capital Markets Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $120.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the RV manufacturer's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.60.

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Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 37,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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