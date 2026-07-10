BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to "Strong-Buy"

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Teleflex has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,291,311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $513,281,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $152,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $120,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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