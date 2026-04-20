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BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) logo with background
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Key Points

  • New 52‑week high: BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF reached C$27.55 intraday (last C$27.53) and is trading above its 50‑day (C$25.77) and 200‑day (C$24.84) moving averages.
  • Attractive income: The fund paid a monthly dividend of C$0.12 on April 2 (ex‑dividend March 30), implying an approximate 5.2% annualized yield.
  • Covered‑call strategy: ZWB invests in Canadian bank securities and writes covered call options to generate income while aiming to mitigate downside risk.
  • Five stocks we like better than BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO).

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.55 and last traded at C$27.53, with a volume of 45334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.43.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.84.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these. Depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities. Under such call options, the ETF will sell to the buyer of the option, for a premium, either a right to buy the security from the ETF at an exercise price or, if the option is cash settled, the right to a payment from the ETF equal to the difference between the value of the security and the exercise price.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Right Now?

Before you consider BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) wasn't on the list.

While BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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