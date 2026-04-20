BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a "neutral" rating on the RV manufacturer's stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.60.

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Thor Industries Stock Up 0.0%

THO opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $122.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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