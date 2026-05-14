BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target suggests a potential upside of 47.69% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $16.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,209.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,292.36. Transdigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,656. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,232 shares of company stock worth $48,248,925. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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