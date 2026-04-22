BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) to Underperform

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on XPENG from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on XPENG in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "reduce" rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price target on XPENG and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPENG has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.74.

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XPENG Stock Performance

XPENG stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. XPENG has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. XPENG had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPENG will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPENG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPENG by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPENG by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in XPENG by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,005 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in XPENG by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,535 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPENG by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPENG

XPENG Inc NYSE: XPEV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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