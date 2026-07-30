BNP Paribas Exane Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $430.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.32.

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General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.69. The stock had a trading volume of 649,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,981. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.49. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $306.03 and a 52 week high of $400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and guidance: General Dynamics reported second-quarter revenue of $14.1 billion, up 8.1% year over year, and diluted EPS of $4.24, exceeding consensus estimates near $3.96. All four business segments grew, while operating margin expanded to 10.4%. The company raised or reaffirmed above-consensus 2026 guidance of $16.80-$16.90 EPS and approximately $55.7 billion in revenue. General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

General Dynamics reported second-quarter revenue of $14.1 billion, up 8.1% year over year, and diluted EPS of $4.24, exceeding consensus estimates near $3.96. All four business segments grew, while operating margin expanded to 10.4%. The company raised or reaffirmed above-consensus 2026 guidance of $16.80-$16.90 EPS and approximately $55.7 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Record submarine contract boosts visibility: General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $76.6 billion U.S. Navy award covering five Columbia-class and nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure support. The multidecade program materially strengthens backlog and provides long-term revenue and cash-flow visibility. General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded construction contracts for 14 submarines

General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $76.6 billion U.S. Navy award covering five Columbia-class and nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure support. The multidecade program materially strengthens backlog and provides long-term revenue and cash-flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Demand and cash generation remain healthy: Quarterly orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 book-to-bill ratio and a record $136.5 billion backlog. Operating cash flow was $1.9 billion, supporting dividends and investment. General Dynamics Q2 revenue rises 8.1%

Quarterly orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 book-to-bill ratio and a record $136.5 billion backlog. Operating cash flow was $1.9 billion, supporting dividends and investment. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is still debated: A discounted-cash-flow analysis cited in recent coverage suggests GD may remain below estimated intrinsic value, but the stock’s roughly 116% five-year return and trading near its annual high raise the possibility that much of the positive news is already reflected in the shares. Is General Dynamics Reasonable After Its $76.6B Submarine Win?

A discounted-cash-flow analysis cited in recent coverage suggests GD may remain below estimated intrinsic value, but the stock’s roughly 116% five-year return and trading near its annual high raise the possibility that much of the positive news is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious about execution: Supply-chain constraints, margin pressure, and limited visibility into future U.S. defense spending temper the bullish earnings and backlog story. William Blair maintained a Hold rating, which may encourage profit-taking after the recent rally. Balanced View on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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