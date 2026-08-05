BNP Paribas Exane Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $455.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock, up from their previous target price of $370.00. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $355.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.55.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $375.89. The company had a trading volume of 743,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,735. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.05 and a 12-month high of $374.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 20.750-21.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Key Zebra Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. Zebra reported revenue of $1.557 billion, up 20.4% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $6.35 from $3.61 a year earlier. Revenue and earnings surpassed consensus estimates of approximately $1.50 billion and $4.36 per share, respectively. Zebra Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Zebra reported revenue of $1.557 billion, up 20.4% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $6.35 from $3.61 a year earlier. Revenue and earnings surpassed consensus estimates of approximately $1.50 billion and $4.36 per share, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 guidance. Full-year EPS is now expected at $20.75-$21.25, well above the prior consensus estimate of $17.87, while revenue guidance was set at $6.2-$6.3 billion versus consensus of $6.1 billion. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 also exceeds the $4.38 consensus estimate. ZBRA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Sales Growth, Outlook Raised

Full-year EPS is now expected at $20.75-$21.25, well above the prior consensus estimate of $17.87, while revenue guidance was set at $6.2-$6.3 billion versus consensus of $6.1 billion. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 also exceeds the $4.38 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Needham raised its price target from $345 to $410 and assigned a Buy rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Investors are also responding to reports of organic sales growth, pricing power and demand for AI-enabled devices, machine vision and frontline automation. Needham raises Zebra Technologies price target

Needham raised its price target from $345 to $410 and assigned a Buy rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Investors are also responding to reports of organic sales growth, pricing power and demand for AI-enabled devices, machine vision and frontline automation. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and execution are increasingly important. Following the sharp advance, ZBRA trades at a relatively elevated earnings multiple and near its one-year high. Continued gains will likely depend on Zebra converting strong demand and supply-constrained conditions into sustained revenue, margin and cash-flow growth.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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