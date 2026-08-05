Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

BNP Paribas Exane Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Zebra Technologies logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane reiterated its “Outperform” rating on Zebra Technologies and raised its price target to $455 from $370, implying approximately 21% upside from the prior close.
  • Zebra reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 20.4% year over year to $1.56 billion and EPS of $6.35, well above analyst expectations. Management also issued higher 2026 guidance, including full-year EPS of $20.75–$21.25.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with eight Buy ratings and five Holds producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $366.55, while shares recently traded near their 12-month high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $455.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock, up from their previous target price of $370.00. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $355.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $375.89. The company had a trading volume of 743,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,735. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.05 and a 12-month high of $374.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 20.750-21.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Key Zebra Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. Zebra reported revenue of $1.557 billion, up 20.4% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $6.35 from $3.61 a year earlier. Revenue and earnings surpassed consensus estimates of approximately $1.50 billion and $4.36 per share, respectively. Zebra Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 guidance. Full-year EPS is now expected at $20.75-$21.25, well above the prior consensus estimate of $17.87, while revenue guidance was set at $6.2-$6.3 billion versus consensus of $6.1 billion. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 also exceeds the $4.38 consensus estimate. ZBRA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Sales Growth, Outlook Raised
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Needham raised its price target from $345 to $410 and assigned a Buy rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Investors are also responding to reports of organic sales growth, pricing power and demand for AI-enabled devices, machine vision and frontline automation. Needham raises Zebra Technologies price target
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and execution are increasingly important. Following the sharp advance, ZBRA trades at a relatively elevated earnings multiple and near its one-year high. Continued gains will likely depend on Zebra converting strong demand and supply-constrained conditions into sustained revenue, margin and cash-flow growth.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Zebra Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines