BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.0832 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 9215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BNP Paribas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.22%.The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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