BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,710 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the June 30th total of 23,592 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNPQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $60.77 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.22%.The company had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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