BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • $0.023 monthly dividend declared for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM), payable December 31 to shareholders of record December 11 (ex-dividend December 11), representing an annualized yield of 4.7%.
  • Shares opened at $5.92 with a 50-day/200-day simple moving average of $5.96/$5.75 and a 52-week range of $5.28–$6.18, showing limited recent price movement.
  • DSM is a closed-end fixed-income fund managed by BNY Mellon that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM)

