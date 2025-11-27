BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

