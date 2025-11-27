Free Trial
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) declared a monthly dividend of $0.023 per share on Nov. 26; shareholders of record Dec. 11 will be paid on Dec. 31, with an ex-dividend date of Dec. 11 and a stated dividend yield of 4.4%.
  • Shares opened at $6.22, trading in a 12‑month range of $5.55 to $6.48, with 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages of $6.26 and $6.01 respectively.
  • The company is a closed‑end fixed‑income fund that primarily invests in investment‑grade municipal bonds, whose income is generally exempt from federal income tax.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.22 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

