Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.9167.

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Several analysts recently commented on BOBS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bob's Discount Furniture from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bob's Discount Furniture from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOBS opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24. Bob's Discount Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.10 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Bob's Discount Furniture

In related news, insider William G. Barton purchased 22,150 shares of Bob's Discount Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $300,354.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,354. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture NYSE: BOBS is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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