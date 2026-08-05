Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Boise Cascade from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.60.

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Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BCC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 419,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $403,351.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,915.25. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 231.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Boise Cascade

Here are the key news stories impacting Boise Cascade this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Boise Cascade reported second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, above the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $1.83 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.77 billion. Earnings were broadly stable compared with $1.64 per share in the prior-year quarter. Boise Cascade Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Boise Cascade reported second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, above the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $1.83 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.77 billion. Earnings were broadly stable compared with $1.64 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target. The firm increased its target for BCC from $81 to $91, implying approximately 7.5% upside from the referenced $84.67 price. However, it maintained a “neutral” rating, signaling limited conviction that the stock will significantly outperform. Goldman Sachs Price Target Update

The firm increased its target for from $81 to $91, implying approximately 7.5% upside from the referenced $84.67 price. However, it maintained a “neutral” rating, signaling limited conviction that the stock will significantly outperform. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and valuation screens remain supportive. Zacks identified Boise Cascade among attractively valued low price-to-sales stocks with revenue potential and separately highlighted the company as a strong momentum stock. Low P/S Stocks With Revenue Potential

Zacks identified Boise Cascade among attractively valued low price-to-sales stocks with revenue potential and separately highlighted the company as a strong momentum stock. Positive Sentiment: Distribution partnership expanded. Boise Cascade and James Hardie expanded their nationwide distribution partnership, potentially broadening product availability and supporting future sales. Boise Cascade and James Hardie Expand Distribution Partnership

Boise Cascade and James Hardie expanded their nationwide distribution partnership, potentially broadening product availability and supporting future sales. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on execution and transition risks. Commentary from the earnings call described a balance between growth opportunities and risks tied to the company’s transition, which could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Boise Cascade Balances Growth With Transition Risks

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

Further Reading

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