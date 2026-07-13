BOK Financial (BOKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $568.0790 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.71 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $138.69 on Monday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.80.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $283,038.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,422,940.48. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571 over the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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