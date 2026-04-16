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Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier from "outperform" to "sector perform" in a note to investors issued Thursday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—five Buys, four Holds and one Sell—giving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" with an average price target of C$257.42.
  • Shares traded down C$10.64 to C$258.36 midday, with a market capitalization of C$25.58 billion and a P/E of 28.87, trading near its consensus price target.
  • Interested in Bombardier, Inc. Class B? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$260.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$287.00 to C$298.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$257.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B traded down C$10.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$258.36. The company had a trading volume of 311,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,389. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$81.02 and a twelve month high of C$283.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$253.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$232.99.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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