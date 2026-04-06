Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $195.00 price target on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $142.15 and last traded at $143.7690. Approximately 271,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 680,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.16.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boot Barn from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 164.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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