Borr Drilling (BORR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Borr Drilling to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $246.8260 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.35 million. On average, analysts expect Borr Drilling to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BORR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,743,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,856. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Borr Drilling to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Borr Drilling and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Borr Drilling

Insider Activity at Borr Drilling

In related news, Director Thiago Mordehachvili sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $37,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,199,677 shares in the company, valued at $179,538,481.90. This represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 2,837.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,811 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.

The company's core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.

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