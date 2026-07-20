Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the company's previous close.

BOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.71.

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Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BOW traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.82. 11,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.10. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,813 shares of the company's stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Dockside LLC bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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