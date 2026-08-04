Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $33.6810, with a volume of 1378335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $278.69 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Bowhead Specialty this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOW

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOW. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,484 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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