BOX (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 1,800 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $52,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 109,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,162,903.30. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $68,364.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $159,768.00.

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BOX Trading Down 0.6%

BOX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,360,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,356. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,064 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13,002.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 502,355 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 498,521 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 161,154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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