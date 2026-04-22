BP (LON:BP) Receives "Neutral" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 650 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded BP to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 559.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BP opened at GBX 563.40 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 529.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 473. The stock has a market cap of £109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In related news, insider Carol Howle purchased 65 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 per share, with a total value of £310.70. Insiders have acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $70,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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