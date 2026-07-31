BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.06 and traded as high as GBX 545.60. BP shares last traded at GBX 543.50, with a volume of 30,978,147 shares changing hands.

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Key BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 605.

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BP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 516.06.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Further Reading

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