BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Key BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

BP Trading Up 1.8%

BP stock opened at GBX 552.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 516.88. The company has a market cap of £107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 379.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.55.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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