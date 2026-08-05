BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) Announces Earnings Results

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.43, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

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BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE BHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 507,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company's stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: BHR is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar's business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

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