Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1783) per share and revenue of $113.0390 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.27 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 40.79%. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is -27.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 944,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 617,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 92,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,804,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company's stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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