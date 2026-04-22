Brannin Mcbee Sells 200,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total transaction of $23,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,370,950.76. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $10,144,750.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 45,830 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $5,313,530.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $11,081,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $4,848,375.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,539,440.30.

On Monday, April 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 66,665 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $5,416,531.25.

On Monday, April 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $8,125,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brannin Mcbee sold 56,031 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $4,149,095.55.

On Monday, March 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $3,028,375.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $6,922,000.00.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of CRWV traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.54. 31,791,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,700,368. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background)

Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background) Neutral Sentiment: Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. CoreWeave Is Issuing Billions in Debt but Shares Are Up 64%. What’s Going on With CRWV Stock?

Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. Negative Sentiment: Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Magnetar SEC filing McBee Form 4 Venturo Form 4

Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market caution ahead of upcoming earnings — some analysts (e.g., Seeking Alpha preview) flag risks around margins, cash burn and execution, which can limit upside and increase short‑term selling pressure ahead of results. CoreWeave: I'm Turning Cautious Ahead Of Earnings (Preview)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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