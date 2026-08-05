Braskem (BAK) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $4.3163 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. On average, analysts expect Braskem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Braskem Stock Down 1.5%

BAK opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $910.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 28.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braskem by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,507 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Braskem from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut Braskem from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Braskem from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $3.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braskem

About Braskem

Braskem NYSE: BAK is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem's comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.

Braskem's core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.

Further Reading

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