Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Insider Sells $189,750.00 in Stock

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA - Get Free Report) insider Nascimento Rodrigo Limp sold 15,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,803.75. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get AXIA alerts: Sign Up

Brazilian Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXIA opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Brazilian Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brazilian Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on AXIA

Brazilian Electric Power Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brazilian Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brazilian Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While Brazilian Electric Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here