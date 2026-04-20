Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Brean Capital Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
OptimumBank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brean Capital initiated coverage on OptimumBank with a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price target (implying ~29% upside), and Alliance Global Partners also started coverage with a "Buy" and $6.50 target, leaving a consensus target of $6.75.
  • OptimumBank shares opened around $5.41, with a market cap of about $65.8 million and a low P/E of 4.1, suggesting the stock is trading at a relatively low valuation.
  • Insider Timothy Terry sold 39,304 shares (disclosed) and insiders own roughly 18.7% of the stock, while institutional investors including Renaissance, Susquehanna, AllianceBernstein and Vanguard have recently increased positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the bank's stock. Brean Capital's price objective points to a potential upside of 29.39% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimumBank currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.28. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Insider Transactions at OptimumBank

In other news, insider Timothy Terry sold 39,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $185,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the bank's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the bank's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,860 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,823 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank, Inc NASDAQ: OPHC is a Texas-chartered commercial bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with community banking operations primarily in Texas and South Florida. Founded in 2005, OptimumBank delivers a full suite of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, real estate developers, and individual consumers. Through its network of full-service branches and digital platforms, the bank focuses on relationship-driven banking and personalized service.

On the lending side, OptimumBank offers commercial real estate financing, including construction loans, permanent mortgage loans, and land acquisition facilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OptimumBank Right Now?

Before you consider OptimumBank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OptimumBank wasn't on the list.

While OptimumBank currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines