Breedon Group's (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock's current price.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 340 to GBX 310 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 475 price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 448.33.

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Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 332 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 271.40 and a one year high of GBX 383.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 9.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 2,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 per share, with a total value of £7,833. Insiders have bought a total of 16,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,100 in the last 90 days. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Breedon Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Breedon Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 price target, indicating substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Digital Look broker views

and set a GBX 475 price target, indicating substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: First-half revenue increased , with growth in the United States and Ireland offsetting weaker demand in Great Britain. Management described trading as solid and maintained its full-year outlook, suggesting the international businesses are providing important earnings support. Breedon Group interim results

, with growth in the United States and Ireland offsetting weaker demand in Great Britain. Management described trading as solid and maintained its full-year outlook, suggesting the international businesses are providing important earnings support. Positive Sentiment: Breedon raised its dividend despite a decline in profit, signaling confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. The company also reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.40. Breedon reports higher revenue and raises dividend

despite a decline in profit, signaling confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. The company also reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.40. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized that Breedon remains on track against its guidance, but performance will continue to depend on whether construction activity improves in its core markets. Breedon Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The earnings call emphasized that Breedon remains on track against its guidance, but performance will continue to depend on whether construction activity improves in its core markets. Negative Sentiment: Great Britain remained the weak spot, with softer market conditions contributing to lower profit and prompting a cautious UK outlook. Continued weakness in the domestic market could weigh on near-term margins and offset some international growth. Revenue up at Breedon, but Britain declines

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Further Reading

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