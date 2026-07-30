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Breedon Group's (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Breedon Group logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated its “buy” rating on Breedon Group and maintained a GBX 475 price target, implying 43.87% potential upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with five buy ratings and one hold; MarketBeat lists a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 448.33.
  • Breedon shares rose 4.4%, while the company’s international growth and raised dividend helped offset weaker demand in Great Britain, which remains its primary near-term risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 43.87% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 340 to GBX 310 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 465 target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 448.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Breedon Group

Breedon Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 330.17 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 271.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 9.40 EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 per share, for a total transaction of £7,833. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,100. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Breedon Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Breedon Group this week:

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

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Analyst Recommendations for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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