Brian Fisher Sells 3,000 Shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) EVP Brian Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.14. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Regional Management Stock Performance

Regional Management stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 58,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 49.92 and a quick ratio of 49.92. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($165.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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