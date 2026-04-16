Brian Fisher Sells 5,457 Shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) EVP Brian Fisher sold 5,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $207,857.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,807.05. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Regional Management Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:RM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,522. The company has a current ratio of 49.92, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $359.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.03. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($165.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,344 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regional Management has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regional Management

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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