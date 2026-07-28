Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $1,879,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,792,650. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 545,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,562. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $566.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in HubSpot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after purchasing an additional 252,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.86.

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About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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