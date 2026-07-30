Brian Michael Brown Sells 4,824 Shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,824 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $63,097.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 814,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,658,107.20. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Brian Michael Brown sold 5,176 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $67,598.56.

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AvePoint Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,448. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.16. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 10.55%.The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. Zacks Research raised shares of AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 933.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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