Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.1167.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $4.50 price target on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bridger Aerospace Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,860 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company's stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAER stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridger Aerospace Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group, Inc operates as an aerial services company specializing in wildfire management and aviation support. The company's core business activities include aerial wildfire suppression, providing rapid-response water and fire-retardant drops from fixed-wing air tankers. In addition to firefighting, Bridger Aerospace offers aviation services such as cloud seeding for weather modification, aerial inspection and mapping, environmental monitoring, and logistics support for remote sites.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Heber City, Utah, Bridger Aerospace Group deploys a fleet of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft under contract to federal, state and local government agencies as well as commercial customers.

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