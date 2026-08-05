Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $231,440.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) Director Mary Jayne Crocker sold 11,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $231,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 224,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,039.36. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Jayne Crocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 11 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $233.31.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 6,525 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $120,712.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 205 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100.00.

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Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 302,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.43 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 124.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,117 shares of the company's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

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