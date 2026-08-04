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Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Bright Horizons Family Solutions logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,200 BFAM shares at an average price of $75.57, generating $90,684 and reducing her ownership by 3.6% to 32,145 shares. She also sold 500 shares the previous week for $40,000.
  • Bright Horizons shares fell 1.2% to $75.34. Despite the decline, the company exceeded quarterly expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.28 versus $1.20 forecast and revenue of $779.18 million, up 6.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $95.88; recent firms included JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley cutting targets, while UBS raised its target slightly.
  • Interested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $90,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,197.65. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 748,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,290. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $779.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $774.84 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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