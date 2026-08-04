Brightstar Lottery Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRSL)

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

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Brightstar Lottery Price Performance

Shares of Brightstar Lottery stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. Brightstar Lottery has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightstar Lottery will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company's stock.

Brightstar Lottery Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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