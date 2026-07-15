Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brightstar Lottery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brightstar Lottery from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRSL

Brightstar Lottery Stock Performance

NYSE BRSL opened at $10.71 on Monday. Brightstar Lottery has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Brightstar Lottery had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightstar Lottery will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brightstar Lottery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company's stock.

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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