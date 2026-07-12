BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.5167.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BV. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get BrightView alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on BrightView

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 458,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,151. BrightView has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -204.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,268,756 shares of the company's stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 192,376 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,038,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 179,757 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,648,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,949,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,879,712 shares of the company's stock worth $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightView, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightView wasn't on the list.

While BrightView currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here