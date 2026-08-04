BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.13 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Get BrightView alerts: Sign Up

BrightView Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:BV traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BrightView has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -186.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $7,468,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BrightView by 1,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,466 shares of the company's stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,456,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 512,098 shares during the period. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.52.

Get Our Latest Report on BrightView

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightView, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightView wasn't on the list.

While BrightView currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here