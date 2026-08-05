Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
BrightView logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BrightView shares fell to a new 52-week low of $10.80 after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.17, well below the $0.29 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $717.6 million, also missing estimates, though it increased 1.3% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with ratings ranging from strong sell to strong buy. The stock carries an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $14.52.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of BrightView’s shares. The company reported a 0.66 debt-to-equity ratio, a 1.23 current ratio and a market capitalization of approximately $1.04 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1190380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). BrightView had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in BrightView by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 173,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BrightView by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,709 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in BrightView Right Now?

Before you consider BrightView, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightView wasn't on the list.

While BrightView currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines