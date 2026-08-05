BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1190380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). BrightView had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in BrightView by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 173,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BrightView by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,709 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Further Reading

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