Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $111.5310 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.16 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

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Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,052,309 shares of the company's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 70,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc NASDAQ: BRLT is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

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