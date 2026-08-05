Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brink's updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.230-2.630 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Brink's' conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations , with revenue up 7% (4% constant currency), adjusted EBITDA up 11% to $257 million, EBITDA margin expanding 70 basis points to a record 18.5%, and EPS increasing 18% to $2.13.

, with revenue up 7% (4% constant currency), adjusted EBITDA up 11% to $257 million, EBITDA margin expanding 70 basis points to a record 18.5%, and EPS increasing 18% to $2.13. AMS/DRS organic revenue grew 14% for the 14th consecutive quarter, supported by major wins including a 5,000-location U.S. retail agreement, Mandiri Bank in Indonesia, and a European bank consortium; management expects second-half growth toward the high end of its mid-to-high-teens framework.

Brink’s raised its full-year profit expectations while maintaining its mid-single-digit organic growth and 30–50 basis-point margin expansion framework. Third-quarter guidance calls for $263 million–$283 million of adjusted EBITDA and approximately 60 basis points of margin expansion at the midpoint.

The NCR Atleos acquisition is progressing, with more than 99% shareholder approval, U.S. antitrust clearance, and most required money-transmitter and foreign-investment approvals; closing is now expected in early first quarter 2027, with potential long-term routing, density, cost, and service synergies.

The acquisition is expected to temporarily push leverage above three times net debt to adjusted EBITDA, making debt reduction the primary use of capital during 2026 and delaying the return of at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders until leverage returns to the targeted range.

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Brink's Price Performance

Brink's stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.73. 404,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,663. Brink's has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink's

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brink's by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brink's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Brink's in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink's in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink's by 161.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BCO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Key Headlines Impacting Brink's

Here are the key news stories impacting Brink's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brink’s reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.13, exceeding analysts’ estimates of approximately $2.04-$2.05 and rising from $1.79 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA grew 11%. Brink's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Brink’s reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.13, exceeding analysts’ estimates of approximately $2.04-$2.05 and rising from $1.79 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA grew 11%. Positive Sentiment: The company said organic growth in its ATM Managed Services and Digital Retail Solutions businesses remained in the mid-teens or higher for the 14th consecutive quarter, supporting confidence in its growth strategy. Brink's Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results

The company said organic growth in its ATM Managed Services and Digital Retail Solutions businesses remained in the mid-teens or higher for the 14th consecutive quarter, supporting confidence in its growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brink’s said the timeline for its acquisition of NCR Atleos is accelerating because of regulatory progress. Completion of the deal could expand the company’s ATM services platform, although regulatory and execution risks remain. Brink's Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results

Brink’s said the timeline for its acquisition of NCR Atleos is accelerating because of regulatory progress. Completion of the deal could expand the company’s ATM services platform, although regulatory and execution risks remain. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.4 billion is consistent with consensus expectations, suggesting continued business stability but limited near-term upside from sales guidance.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.4 billion is consistent with consensus expectations, suggesting continued business stability but limited near-term upside from sales guidance. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.23-$2.63 brackets the $2.42 analyst consensus, with the midpoint slightly below expectations. That cautious outlook likely contributed to the stock’s decline despite the second-quarter beat.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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