Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brink's

Brink's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. Brink's has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Brink's has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brink's will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is 23.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink's during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,465,000. Nuveen LLC grew its position in Brink's by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brink's by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brink's by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,865 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95,219 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Brink's by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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